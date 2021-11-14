UNK volleyball team to host MIAA quarterfinal

Pittsburg, Kan. — The 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team hit .411 and got 12 kills apiece from sophomore outside Emersen Cyza and senior middle Anna Squiers to sweep Pittsburg State 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 Saturday afternoon in Pittsburg, Kansas, in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Winners of 11 straight matches, UNK (24-5, 15-5) will be the fourth seed in the eight-team MIAA Tournament with the Gorillas (15-13, 9-11) the sixth seed. Both will play Tuesday night in the first round with the Lopers hosting fifth-seed Central Oklahoma (19-9, 12-9) at 6 p.m.

Hitting over .400 for a second straight day and for the fourth time this year, UNK trailed just six times all afternoon. Cyza reached her kill total in 25 Swings to hit (.440). Squiers had 12 kills in 17 attempts, hitting .647, as the Lopers recorded 13 kills in each set.

UNK trailed 13-9 in the first set and lost a video challenge. However, the Lopers closed on a 16-5 run that featured back-to-back kills from freshman right side Lauren Taubenheim and service aces from Jensen Rowse and Lindsay Nottlemann.

UNK never trailed in Set 2 as Squiers and Cyza combined for 11 kills.

An 11-6 Loper run highlighting the third set.