UNK volleyball team sweeps Newman University

WICHITA, Kan. — Senior middle hitter Anna Squiers and senior outside hitter Hayley Daniel tied their season-high kill totals to help fourth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney sweep Newman University 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 Friday night at Wichita.

The Lopers move to 11-1 (2-1) while the improving Jets fall to 5-4 (1-2).

Newman came in with two of the best young hitters in the MIAA in sophomore outside Salome Romp and freshman outside Riley Daugherty. They combined for more than seven kills per set but the Lopers limited them to 16 as well as a .179 attack percentage.

Hitting an even .300, the Lopers trailed only briefly in the second set. They got kills from six players while serving up five aces, having eight team blocks and 52 digs.

Squiers had 13 kills and reached that total in just 22 swings (.545 pct.). She also had two solo blocks.

Daniel had 10 kills while hitting a solid .323. Right-side hitter Sami Mauch had nine kills while Emersen Cyza supplied eight.

UNK is at Central Oklahoma today (Saturday). The Bronchos (9-2, 2-1) swept Fort Hays State on Friday night.