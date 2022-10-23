UNK volleyball team steals first set, sweeps Missouri Western

KEARNEY — The hangover from Friday night's five-set home loss to Central Missouri hung around the University o Nebraska at Kearneyvolleyball team for awhile.

But a 5-point run at the end of the first set re-energized the Lopers who went on to win 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

"In this league, when you come off a match like last night where it's a heart-breaker, I don't care who you are, those things bother you and they stick with you," UNK coach Rick Squires said.

And Missouri Western, a team with nothing much to lose came into Kearney loose and relaxed and swinging away.

"I think they're playing some of their best volleyball of the season, especially offensively. They've kind of discovered their identity. They know who their setter is, and their setter is playing with confidence. When they pass the ball, they're just a handful. And we let them pass the ball," Squiers said. "There were plenty of stretches where the only way we could score was with a sideout kill."

The Griffons led 23-20 before the Lopers went on the set-winning run that included kills by Bailee Sterling, Fallon Stutheit and Emilee Lane and a block by Stutheit and Lane.

"I don't want to think about how things could have gone if they had closed out that first set. But the fact that we were able to dig out of that hole and steal one, I think that was huge for our psyche," Squiers said.

Missouri Western (8-16) hung around in the second set before Sterling and then Lauren Taubenheim went back-to-back with four straight kills to put UNK on top 18-15. The Griffons fought back to tie the score at 23 but couldn't finish as Stutheit had a kill and the Sterling/Taubenheim combo put the set away with a block.

An 11-9 Griffon lead in the third set didn't amount to anything as the Lopers (23-3) went on a 10-1 run to take control.

UNK finished with a 53-40 advantage in kills with Emersen Cyza nailing 16 kills for the Lopers. Sterling added 11 and Stutheit 10. Stutheit hit .474 for the match. Peyton Neff provided 44 assists.

While UNK his .286 to Missouri Western's .165. Three Griffons had nine kills each.

UNK returns to action Tuesday at Fort Hays State.