UNK volleyball team rolls to sweep of Emporia State

KEARNEY — Eighth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney overpowered a four-win Emporia State team 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 Tuesday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The Lopers got 14 kills from middle hitter Bailee Sterling and served a season-high 11 aces to improve to 20-2.

Sterling had just one attack error to hit .481. She also had three blocks.

“Clearly Bailee was on fire and whenever we had a little dip in offense, we found her and she was able to get kills tonight,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said.

Sterling also had an ace serve. Libero Jensen Rowse and defensive specialist Rhianna Wilhelm led the team with three kills apiece.

Over the last four matches, UNK has sliced opponents with 37 aces.

“Some of that is the teams we’re playing. It was kind of an area of weakness for them and I think we saw that tonight. Emporia, when they could get the ball to their setter, ran a good offense that was hard to stop. They have some big, physical players over there,” Squiers said. “That’s something you have to take advantage of if you want to get the result you need in our league.

“Credit our servers. We have people serving tough float balls. They’re hitting their zones. And they’re not erring a lot.”

On the other side, Emporia State erred a lot. The Hornets had two blocking errors, four serving errors and 23 attack errors.

The 23 attack errors matched their kill total, giving them a .000 hitting efficiency.

When they kept the ball in play, UNK attacked with Sterling getting nearly half of the Lopers’ 35 kills. Emersen Cyza was next in line with eight kills.

The Lopers led the first two sets from wire to wire. Emporia State led by two twice in the third set, 4-2 and 5-3, but kills by Sterling tied the score at five and gave UNK the lead for good breaking a 7-7 tie.

She had three straight kills, which followed back-to-back ace serves by Willhelm, asl UNK pulled away late.

The win marked Squiers 400th home victory with the Lopers. Since 1999 he is 400-23 at home.

Things get tougher this weekend as the Lopers are at No. 19 Central Oklahoma (19-2, 9-2) at 4 p.m. Friday then visit Newman University (7-14, 2-9) at 1 p.m. Saturday.