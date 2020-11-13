UNK volleyball team adds five recruits

Lukasiewicz (5-3) set a new Class C1 record with 2,195 career digs, beating the old mark by more than 500 digs. Also a basketball and track letterwinner, the two-time volleyball team captain was part of a St. Paul program that won four league titles and twice finished as state runners-up.

Lukasiewicz tallied 454 digs, 41 assists and 34 digs this fall. Off the volleyball court she is an all-league basketball player and a member of the school-record 4x800 relay team that finished as 2019 Class C state runners up.

Neff (5-9) guided the North Platte offense throughout her career and also served as a hitter during her sophomore season. The 2018 North Platte Telegraph Player of the Year, she racked up more than 2,200 assists, 700 digs, 400 kills and 100 service aces in her career.

A Class A state track qualifier in the long and triple jumps, Neff hails from a family of Lopers as her father, P.D., played baseball at UNK while her mother, Pam (Sis) was on the basketball team.

A 6-0 middle, Novacek is a four-year letterwinner in volleyball, basketball and track for the Bearcats. She hit .346 this season and led the team in kills (3.1 per set) and blocks (0.8 per set) while ranking third in service aces (26). Her efforts helped Kearney win 38 matches over the past two seasons.