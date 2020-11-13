UNK volleyball team adds five recruits

KEARNEY — Five high school seniors — outside hitter Katy Lindner of Pleasanton, defensive specialist/libero Paige Lukasiewicz of St. Paul, setter Peyton Neff of North Platte, middle blocker Lily Novacek of Kearney High and outside hitter Asha Regier Of Newton, Kansas — will join the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball program, according to head coach Rick Squiers.
“We could not be more excited about the class of 2021. This group is talented both on the court and in the classroom,” Squiers said. “Kudos to Coach Steph Brand and staff for navigating a strange recruiting season to ultimately assemble an outstanding group.”
UNK currently has 25 players on its roster and the NCAA Division II Presidents Council has granted an eligibility waiver to fall sport student-athletes due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, giving them an extra year.
Lindner (6-0) amassed a school-record 412 kills and hit .456 this fall to help the Bulldogs win the Class D1 state title. Part of a 33-0 senior-laden squad, she also had 65 blocks, 36 aces and leaves with school records for kills in a career (1,256) and match (24).
A four-year letterwinner in three sports, Lindner is a two-time Kearney Hub Volleyball Player of the Year. She also helped the Bulldogs win the 2020 D1 basketball state title after finishing runner-up a year earlier.
Lukasiewicz (5-3) set a new Class C1 record with 2,195 career digs, beating the old mark by more than 500 digs. Also a basketball and track letterwinner, the two-time volleyball team captain was part of a St. Paul program that won four league titles and twice finished as state runners-up.
Lukasiewicz tallied 454 digs, 41 assists and 34 digs this fall. Off the volleyball court she is an all-league basketball player and a member of the school-record 4x800 relay team that finished as 2019 Class C state runners up.
Neff (5-9) guided the North Platte offense throughout her career and also served as a hitter during her sophomore season. The 2018 North Platte Telegraph Player of the Year, she racked up more than 2,200 assists, 700 digs, 400 kills and 100 service aces in her career.
A Class A state track qualifier in the long and triple jumps, Neff hails from a family of Lopers as her father, P.D., played baseball at UNK while her mother, Pam (Sis) was on the basketball team.
A 6-0 middle, Novacek is a four-year letterwinner in volleyball, basketball and track for the Bearcats. She hit .346 this season and led the team in kills (3.1 per set) and blocks (0.8 per set) while ranking third in service aces (26). Her efforts helped Kearney win 38 matches over the past two seasons.
Novacek, who recorded more than 250 kills and 90 blocks as a junior, was a 2019 Class A state track medalist in the shot put.
Regier (5-9) starred at Newton High north of Wichita. She wrapped up her prep career with more than 1,400 kills, 1,400 digs, 140 service aces, and 90 blocks. This past season she led Class 5A in kills (494) and hit .345 to help the Railroaders win 23 matches and reach the state tournament.
Helping the Railers reach state three times in her career, Regier was a 2019 state track qualifier in the high jump. Her older sisters, Lauren and Emily, are members of the Pittsburg State volleyball team.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!