UNK volleyball’s win streak ends in MIAA semifinals

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Third-ranked Central Missouri closed the fifth set on an 8-4 run to defeat 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 18-25, 25-16, 25-14, 16-25, 15-12 Friday night in the MIAA Tournament semifinals at Warrensburg.
Fourth-seeded UNK (25-6) saw a 12-match win streak end as well as a 16-match win streak in the MIAA Tourney. The Lopers’ last loss in the MIAA Tournament was in the 2015 first round, also to UCM.
UNK hopes to make the NCAA Tournament for a 22nd straight year; the 64-team selection show airs at 6:30 p.m. Monday at ncaa.com. UNK was sixth in the most recent Central Region rankings.
UNK was a bit shorthanded Friday night as All-American middle hitter Anna Squiers was out with injury. It’s hoped she’ll be ready for the NCAA Tournament.
Fallon Stutheit replaced Squiers and delivered 12 kills, two blocks and a team-high .409 hitting percentage.
A back-and-forth fifth set saw the Lopers go ahead 8-7 after a kill by redshirt sophomore outside Emersen Cyza. That was part of a 5-2 run but that was UNK’s last lead of the night. The Jennies (27-3) used a kill, a block and an attack error by UNK to score the next three points. A Stutheit kill pulled the Lopers within 11-10 but UCM scored three more, two via kills from senior outside Hannah VanBuskirk. Two UCM errors kept the Lopers alive, but a kill from UCM outside Sydney Lierz ended things.
Central Missouri finished with a 67-56 advantage in kills and hit .290 to the Lopers’ 229.
UNK tallied 17 kills and hit .469 in the first set but UCM had 19 kills and hit .600 in the third.
MIAA Player of the Year Audrey Fisher paced the Jennies with 16 kills, five blocks and a .536 efficiency. Hannah Engelken added 14 kills, six blocks and a .314 hitting percentage.
For UNK, Emersen Cyza had 14 kills. Cecilia Beahm and Lauren Taubenheim tallied 10 each.