UNK volleyball’s win streak ends in MIAA semifinals

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Third-ranked Central Missouri closed the fifth set on an 8-4 run to defeat 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 18-25, 25-16, 25-14, 16-25, 15-12 Friday night in the MIAA Tournament semifinals at Warrensburg.

Fourth-seeded UNK (25-6) saw a 12-match win streak end as well as a 16-match win streak in the MIAA Tourney. The Lopers’ last loss in the MIAA Tournament was in the 2015 first round, also to UCM.

UNK hopes to make the NCAA Tournament for a 22nd straight year; the 64-team selection show airs at 6:30 p.m. Monday at ncaa.com. UNK was sixth in the most recent Central Region rankings.

UNK was a bit shorthanded Friday night as All-American middle hitter Anna Squiers was out with injury. It’s hoped she’ll be ready for the NCAA Tournament.

Fallon Stutheit replaced Squiers and delivered 12 kills, two blocks and a team-high .409 hitting percentage.