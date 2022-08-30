UNK volleyball rolls over Friends with win

KEARNEY — Still recovering from a grueling four-match weekend, and with another on the horizon, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team needed a breather.

They got one Tuesday night.

With the starting attackers watching most of the match from the sidelines, Lopers' bench players did their part as UNK swept Friends University 25-11, 25-10, 25-12 Tuesday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

"You never know who you might need in the course of a long season so that’s what this kind of match was for,” "UNK coach Rick Squiers said. "You also don't necessarily want to have to grind your starters for every single match, so you try to get control of things and size up what you're dealing with and then you get (the key hitters) ... off the floor and let them continue to recover."

The top middles, Fallon Stutheit and Bailee Sterling, had two kills apiece while playing the first set. Then they didn't return. Lauren Taubenheim and Emersen Cyza didn't play after the first set, either.

That put most of the work on the shoulders of players who have seen only limited action, and some seeing the first action of their collegiate careers. In all, 17 players saw action for the Lopers.

Asha Regier, who only played the third set, led UNK with seven kills. Michaela Bartels, seeing the most action she's seen since her knee injury in the regional final in 2019, had six kills.

"It was good to get Bartels out there. ... She did the kind of things that we saw her do when she was healthy, which is play well in transition," Squiers said. "She's really good at kind of cutting the ball both ways on that quick middle attack and she's a good blocker and she doesn't make a lot of mistakes."

Lauren Vandenberg, Emilee Lane and CeCe Beahm added four kills each and Abby Rose had three.

As a team, the ninth-ranked Lopers (5-0) had 35 kills, hit .279 and had 10 ace serves. Sophomore Jensen Rowse had a team-high 10 digs while freshman Peyton Neff had 18 assists and sophomore Rhianna Wilhelm had 10.

Friends (2-6), out of Wichita, Kansas, was limited to 14 kills, seven by Sarah Lazar. The Falcons had 20 attack errors to finish with a negative .071 hitting efficiency.

In points scored (kills plus ace serves and blocks), UNK outscored Friends 51-23.

UNK left today for the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational in Owesboro, Kentucky. The Lopers face Shorter (Georgia) and Kentucky State on Friday.