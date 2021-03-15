UNK volleyball dispatches Mo. Western in three sets

KEARNEY — After a tooth-and-nail battle with Northwest Missouri on Friday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team had an easier go Saturday.
Playing their second home match of the season, the Lopers rolled to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-13 win over Missouri Western.
The victory came off the swings of middle hitters Anna Squiers and Bailee Sterling, who combined for 25 of the Lopers’ 47 kills, according to unofficial statistics.
Squiers, a four-year starter, had 11 kills and two blocks while Sterling, who didn’t get much playing time until last year’s national tournament, had 14 kills and two blocks.
Sterling easily could have been the third or fourth middle hitter in UNK’s rotation but last year’s starter, Michaela Bartles, isn’t fully recovered from the knee injury she suffered in last year’s regional final, and Nebraska transfer Fallon Stutheit is out with a foot injury.
That opened the door for Sterling.
“Bailee has been getting better and better this spring,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “Now she knows she’s going to play the whole game and I think there’s some comfort in knowing that and she has just found another gear and ... we couldn’t be happier about that.”
Squiers described Sterling as an explosive player who can put pressure on the defense, “to form a good block because you’re not going to dig that thing coming out of the middle.”
Sterling’s emergence has opened things up for right-side hitter MK Wolfe, who had six kills, and Gracie Stienike, who had five kills. In addition, setter Maddie Squiers had seven kills.
Missouri Western came out of the match with 31 kills and 18 attack errors.
The low hitting efficiency was a mixture of blocking at the net and back-row play led by libero Lindsay Nottlemann.
“We have veteran players and all they need is a little bit of information. Most of us know quite a bit about each other. If you’ve got sophomores, juniors and seniors on the other side, you’ve played against them a few times so our veterans know, ‘OK, this hitter likes to do this and so we’re not going to let them do that.’ And they can execute that kind of stuff. ... That leads to them trying to do some thing that maybe they’re not as comfortable with and then they make mistakes,” coach Squiers said.
UNK, now 7-2, is back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday, playing host to Fort Hays State at the Health and Sports Center.
