UNK volleyball dispatches Mo. Western in three sets

“We have veteran players and all they need is a little bit of information. Most of us know quite a bit about each other. If you’ve got sophomores, juniors and seniors on the other side, you’ve played against them a few times so our veterans know, ‘OK, this hitter likes to do this and so we’re not going to let them do that.’ And they can execute that kind of stuff. ... That leads to them trying to do some thing that maybe they’re not as comfortable with and then they make mistakes,” coach Squiers said.