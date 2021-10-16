UNK volleyball completes weekend sweep with straight-set win over Missouri Southern

KEARNEY — With a 25-18, 25-23, 25-9 win over Missouri Southern Saturday afternoon at the Health and Sports Center, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team took a step in the right direction.
A giant step when combined with the win over Pittsburg State on Friday night.
“It’s a great weekend. I mean, we get two wins. I don’t think we’ve done that yet, string two together, both of them in a weekend,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “We can nitpick and sure, we have things we have to keep trying to get better at ... but we fought off a pretty good surge by Missouri Southern in the second set and it just goes to show you how tough the MIAA is that a team can’t get a win somewhere when they are as big and physical as they are.”
The Lions (3-17, 0-10 MIAA) nearly matched 15th-ranked UNK with 13 kills in the second set to UNK’s 14. The set included 13 ties and four lead changes.
The Lopers (15-5, 6-5) dominated the first and third sets, hitting .266 for the match while Missouri Southern hit .000.
Anna Squiers had 11 kills and five blocks and hit .526. Emersen Cyza had nine kills while Maddie Squiers had 28 assists.
UNK, which entered the weekend in sixth place in the MIAA standings, plays at Emporia State on Tuesday before hosting another conference weekend Friday and Saturday.
UNK’s place in the standings testifies that “the league is off the charts this year,” Rick Squiers said. “We’ve been in all the matches we’ve lost. Would we have liked to have won them, absolutely, but looking at the three teams right now that are contending — Central Missouri, Washburn and Northwest (Missouri) — they all are loaded with COVID seniors.”
UNK has a couple of COVID seniors, the Squiers sisters, but is still looking for a stable and productive lineup.
“I think we have a good volleyball team and so we’re just going to keep trying to get better,” Rick Squiers said. “We need to win every match that is possible to win and we need to continue to try to improve.”