UNK volleyball completes weekend sweep with straight-set win over Missouri Southern

“It’s a great weekend. I mean, we get two wins. I don’t think we’ve done that yet, string two together, both of them in a weekend,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “We can nitpick and sure, we have things we have to keep trying to get better at ... but we fought off a pretty good surge by Missouri Southern in the second set and it just goes to show you how tough the MIAA is that a team can’t get a win somewhere when they are as big and physical as they are.”