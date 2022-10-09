 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK volleyball beats Missouri Southern in four

CeCe Behm

UNK's CeCe Beahm (16)

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

JOPLIN, Mo. – The fifth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team used nine service aces and a balanced offense to get past Missouri Southern 25-19, 25-15, 15-25, 25-21 Saturday night in Joplin, Missouri.

UNK (19-2 overall, 9-2 MIAA) got 11 kills from outside hitter CeCe Beahm and middle hitter Bailee Sterling as well as three aces from Lauren Taubenheim.

The Lopers hit .379 to take set two while managing double-digit kill totals in each set.

Missouri Southern (8-11, 3-7) had 17 kills and hit .304 to take the third set and had things tied at 17 in the fourth. However, UNK went on a 6-2 run that included an ace from setter Peyton Neff and two unforced attack errors by the Lions. The Lopers closed things via kills from Beahm and Sterling.

At the net, UNK had a season-best 13 blocks as Sterling and fellow middle Fallon Stutheit had six apiece.

Missouri Southern had three reach double digit in kills led by Irina Alekseeva with 14 and Jaryn Benning with 13.

Tuesday, UNK will host Emporia State at 6 p.m.

