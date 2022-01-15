UNK track teams in middle of MIAA poll

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men stand in a tie for sixth place while the Loper women are seventh in the MIAA Indoor Track and Field preseason poll conducted by the league’s coaches.
The results of the polls were announced by the league office in Kansas CIty on Friday.
Pittsburg State, the reigning MIAA indoor champions, were tabbed the favorites in the men’s poll. The Gorillas received eight first-place votes and 98 total points. Pittsburg State has won the men’s indoor track championship five of the past eight years.
Missouri Southern was selected second with two first-place votes and 88 total points. UNK and Lincoln tiedl for sixth.
Central Missouri, the reigning women’s MIAA indoor champions, received eight first-place votes and 115 total points to top the women’s poll. The title was Jennies’ first indoor conference title since 2015.
Pittsburg State was picked second in the poll with 109 points and the remaining four first-place votes. Two points behind the Gorillas was Missouri Southern in third with 107 points. UNK was seventh with 62 points.
The MIAA Indoor Championships will be Feb.25-27, hosted by Northwest Missouri in Maryville.
MIAA Indoor Track and Field Preseason Polls
MEN — 1, Pittsburg State (8) 98. 2, Missouri Southern (2) 88. 3, Central Missouri 81. 4, Northwest Missouri (1) 75. 5, Fort Hays State 63. T6, Lincoln 53. T6, Nebraska Kearney 53. 8, Emporia State 33. 9, Washburn 32. 10, Missouri Western 19. 11, Rogers State 10.
WOMEN — 1, Central Missouri (8) 115. 2, Pittsburg State (4) 109. 3, Missouri Southern 107. 4, Lincoln 86. 5, Northwest Missouri 85. 6, Fort Hays State 72. 7, Nebraska-Kearney 62. 8, Washburn 50. 9, Missouri Western 37. 10, Emporia State 32. 11, Central Oklahoma 24. 12, Rogers State 13.
(first place votes)
Iowa extends Ferentz’s contract
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The nation’s longest-tenured FBS head coach plans to stick around a lot longer as the University of Iowa on Friday announced it was extending Kirk Ferentz’s contract through the 2029 season.
Iowa athletic officials announced the four-year extension that followed a 10-4 record in 2021. It was Ferentz’s 23rd season at Iowa.
The university said Ferentz would be paid $7 million a year, which includes a $500,000 base plus $5.5 million in supplemental compensation and a $1 million “longevity bonus.” The contract will expire on Jan. 31, 2030.
“Kirk’s consistent leadership and success over 23 years has been amazing and appreciated as he has led our football program in a first-class manner,” athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement.
Ferentz has 178 career wins, placing him first for victories at Iowa and fourth in Big Ten Conference history.
This season ended in a 20-17 loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.