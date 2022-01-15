UNK track teams in middle of MIAA poll

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men stand in a tie for sixth place while the Loper women are seventh in the MIAA Indoor Track and Field preseason poll conducted by the league’s coaches.

The results of the polls were announced by the league office in Kansas CIty on Friday.

Pittsburg State, the reigning MIAA indoor champions, were tabbed the favorites in the men’s poll. The Gorillas received eight first-place votes and 98 total points. Pittsburg State has won the men’s indoor track championship five of the past eight years.

Missouri Southern was selected second with two first-place votes and 88 total points. UNK and Lincoln tiedl for sixth.

Central Missouri, the reigning women’s MIAA indoor champions, received eight first-place votes and 115 total points to top the women’s poll. The title was Jennies’ first indoor conference title since 2015.

Pittsburg State was picked second in the poll with 109 points and the remaining four first-place votes. Two points behind the Gorillas was Missouri Southern in third with 107 points. UNK was seventh with 62 points.