UNK track team breaks more records
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team broke four school records this weekend at the Indoor Gorilla Classic and Ichabod Invitational.

A small group of Lopers ran Friday night and Saturday at Pittsburg with the rest of the team up the road in Topeka on Saturday.

The UNK foursome of Hastings junior Seth Simonson, Wallace sophomore Micah Swedberg, Fremont redshirt freshman Wes Ferguson and McCool Junction junior Luke Stuckey finished fourth (9:41.05) out of 27 teams in the distance medley relay to set one school record. The time ranks fifth on the national list and ninth in NCAA Division II history.

On Saturday, it was the 4x400 relay team of Swedberg, Ferguson, Willis and Ravenna freshman Jack Drahota that set a new cord of 3:14.41. That broke a 21-year old UNK mark and was good for 10th in a tough field of 48.

Simonson had the second-best mile (4:07.52) in Loper lore with Stuckey now seventh in the 800-meter run (1:52.75).

In Topeka, Ainsworth sophomore Ben Arens paced a field of 26 in the 3,000, setting a school record with an 8:12.96 time, which lowers the mark set by sophomore Myles Bach last month. Bach then put his name on top of the UNK ledger in the 5,000 (14:17.42) erasing the record of Loper Hall of Famer Ivan Ivanov ran in February 1995.

For the UNK women, Aurora freshman Kyla Carlson won the 600-yard run (1:27.52).

