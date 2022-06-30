 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK to reinstate men's tennis program

  • Updated
UNK AD Marc Bauer

University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer announces the return of the men's tennis program to the list of varsity activities during a press conference Thursday morning at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center. The team will return to competition in the fall of 2023.

 Buck Mahoney

KEARNEY — Loper men’s tennis will return to the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the fall of 2023.

Athletic Director Marc Bauer announced the return of program Thursday morning at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center, which will serve as the Lopers’ indoor home court.

The men’s tennis team — along with the baseball and golf programs — was dropped four years ago as part of a $2.8-million budget reduction. Bauer said UNK is able to bring back the program thanks to the endowment of an anonymous donor, who came forward almost as soon as the program was discontinued.

“This was not a surprise to me given the passion and enthusiasm for tennis in the Kearney community,” Bauer said. “We are grateful to the donor for making this a possibility and we will honor the donor’s desire to remain anonymous.”

UNK has a long and successful history in men’s tennis. The program won more than 20 conference titles and multiple top-30 national finishes while completing in the NAIA.

After joining the NCAA in 1990, the Lopers qualified for the NCAA Tournament 17 times, advancing to the Sweet 16 four times.

“Although it will take some time to re-establish the program, I am confident that the program is back and here to stay,” Bauer said.

