UNK to play UC-St. Paul in NCAA Tourney

The 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team is in the NCAA Tournament for a 23rd straight season and will battle third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul in the first round of the Central Regional this weekend in Wayne.

The 64-team NCAA Division II Tournament field was announced Sunday night.

The Central Regional will be Friday-Sunday. Times will be announced today.

The Lopers (28-5) were ranked fifth in the most recent region rankings but fell two spots to the seventh seed after losing to Washburn in the MIAA Tournament final. Washburn and St. Cloud State had "Cinderella" runs in the conference tournaments to move ahead of UNK.

Concordia-St. Paul (26-5) fell to St. Cloud State in the NSIC Tourney finals. Last year in the second round of the NCAA's in Warrensburg, Mo., the Golden Bears beat the Lopers in five sets. They are now 4-1 all-time against the Lopers in the postseason.

The eight region winners advance to the Elite Eight Dec. 1-3 in seattle.

Central Regional Selections

1.Wayne State (29-2)

2. Concordia-St. Paul (26-5)

3. Minnesota-Duluth (26-4)

4. Northwest Missouri State (24-7)

5. St. Cloud State (26-5)

6. Washburn (25-7)

7. UNK (28-5)

8. Harding (30-1)