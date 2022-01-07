UNK to meet St. Cloud State in National Duals semifinal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team has a chance to make history today.

The Lopers (4-1) will face St. Cloud State at 10 a.m. in the semifinals of the U.S. Marine Corps/NWCA Multi-Division National Duals at Louisville, Kentucky, in a clash of the top two teams from last year’s NCAA Division II National Championships.

St. Cloud State (7-0) is riding a 76-meet win streak that ties Oklahoma State for the longest win streak in NCAA history. The Cowboys, then known as Oklahoma A&M, won 76 in a row from 1937-1951.

UNK earned the chance to face off with the Husies by dominated 11th-ranked Ashland (Ohio) University, 40-3, Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the national duals. UNK received the third seed in the D2 bracket and a first-round bye. The Ashland Eagles beat Fort Hays State, 24-15, in the first round to earn a shot at the Lopers.

UNK used two technical falls, a pin and an injury default to improve to 2-3 all-time against the Eagles.