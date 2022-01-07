 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK to meet St. Cloud State in National Duals semifinal
UNK to meet St. Cloud State in National Duals semifinal

Wrestling line art
Buck Mahoney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team has a chance to make history today.

The Lopers (4-1) will face St. Cloud State at 10 a.m. in the semifinals of the U.S. Marine Corps/NWCA Multi-Division National Duals at Louisville, Kentucky, in a clash of the top two teams from last year’s NCAA Division II National Championships.

St. Cloud State (7-0) is riding a 76-meet win streak that ties Oklahoma State for the longest win streak in NCAA history. The Cowboys, then known as Oklahoma A&M, won 76 in a row from 1937-1951.

UNK earned the chance to face off with the Husies by dominated 11th-ranked Ashland (Ohio) University, 40-3, Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the national duals. UNK received the third seed in the D2 bracket and a first-round bye. The Ashland Eagles beat Fort Hays State, 24-15, in the first round to earn a shot at the Lopers.

UNK used two technical falls, a pin and an injury default to improve to 2-3 all-time against the Eagles.

Against Ashland (3-3), UNK saw Lee Herrington come away with a pin while second-ranked Matt Malcom tech fall 11th-ranked Drew Wiechers, 16-0. That marks Malcom’s sixth tech fall of the season and fourth in a row. Josh Portillo (125) also won by a tech fall.

Wesley Dawkins (133) and Jacob Wasser (157) returned to action after sitting out the first semester and both came away with wins.

Other winners were 10th-ranked Austin Eldredge (184), Hayden Price (197) and Jonathan Killingsworth (141). Sam Turner (149) won by forfeit.

St. Cloud dispatched King (Tenn.), 47-0, and Indianapolis, 33-9. The Huskies are 3-0 all-time against UNK with the last meeting three years ago in the National Dual semifinals.

