UNK to meet St. Cloud State in National Duals semifinal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team has a chance to make history today.
The Lopers (4-1) will face St. Cloud State at 10 a.m. in the semifinals of the U.S. Marine Corps/NWCA Multi-Division National Duals at Louisville, Kentucky, in a clash of the top two teams from last year’s NCAA Division II National Championships.
St. Cloud State (7-0) is riding a 76-meet win streak that ties Oklahoma State for the longest win streak in NCAA history. The Cowboys, then known as Oklahoma A&M, won 76 in a row from 1937-1951.
UNK earned the chance to face off with the Husies by dominated 11th-ranked Ashland (Ohio) University, 40-3, Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the national duals. UNK received the third seed in the D2 bracket and a first-round bye. The Ashland Eagles beat Fort Hays State, 24-15, in the first round to earn a shot at the Lopers.
UNK used two technical falls, a pin and an injury default to improve to 2-3 all-time against the Eagles.
Against Ashland (3-3), UNK saw Lee Herrington come away with a pin while second-ranked Matt Malcom tech fall 11th-ranked Drew Wiechers, 16-0. That marks Malcom’s sixth tech fall of the season and fourth in a row. Josh Portillo (125) also won by a tech fall.
Wesley Dawkins (133) and Jacob Wasser (157) returned to action after sitting out the first semester and both came away with wins.
Other winners were 10th-ranked Austin Eldredge (184), Hayden Price (197) and Jonathan Killingsworth (141). Sam Turner (149) won by forfeit.
St. Cloud dispatched King (Tenn.), 47-0, and Indianapolis, 33-9. The Huskies are 3-0 all-time against UNK with the last meeting three years ago in the National Dual semifinals.