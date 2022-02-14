 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK tennis team sweeps GAC favorites
UNK tennis team sweeps GAC favorites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team dominated the Harding (Ark.) University, 6-1, and Drury University, 7-0, Saturday and Sunday at Springfield.

Drury had taken the last eight duals with UNK and this may be the Lopers first-ever win over the longtime D2 power.

While the Panthers won at No. 3 doubles, UNK allowed just five points in the other two doubles matches.

UNK freshman Narindra Ranaivo had a big win at No. 2 singles as she upset 43rd-ranked Ewa Samberger (7-6, 6-4). Ranaivo is now 6-0 in duals as is freshman Masha Hatouka who won in straight sets at No. 2. Sophomore Melisa Becerra, playing No. 1 singles, also won in straight sets.

Saturday against Harding, the Lopers allowed a total of eight doubles points and then took five of the six singles matches.

Sophomore Mia Sherikulova had the toughest singles battle, winning 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. She teamed with Ranaivo to win 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. Ranaivo took her No, 2 singles matches in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

Becerra got past Grace Dodd (7-6, 6-3) at No. 1 singles and defeated Dodd at No. 1 doubles (6-4) with partner Jazmin Zamorano.

