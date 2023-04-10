KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team made quick work of the Midland Warriors, 6-1, Monday afternoon at Harmon Park.

Midland(11-3), ranked 29th in the NAIA, won only at No. 6 singles in a dual that lasted two hours.

UNK allowed seven combined points in doubles, pushing its record there to 37-30 in duals.

In singles, the Lopers won five matches in straight sets with junior Jazmin Zamorano (No. 2) and sophomore Narindra Ranaivo (No.3) recording 6-0, 6-0 victories. Ranaivo now has a team-best 18 singles wins in duals with the 45th-ranked Zamorano up to 14.

Kearney freshman Olivia Flood battled but lost in three sets at No. 6 (3-6, 6-3, 10-6).

UNK (13-10) closes out the regular season at 3 p.m. Wednesday vs. Fort Hays State (7-12, 0-7 MIAA).

The six-team MIAA Tournament bracket will then be released this weekend after the completion of all regular-season league duals.