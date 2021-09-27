UNK tennis team battles Creighton, UNO, others

OMAHA – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team had a strong showing at the annual Creighton Bluejay Invitational this weekend at Omaha.

The competition included fellow Central Region member Augustana, Creighton, Nebraska-Omaha, Northern Iowa and new Division I member St. Thomas (Minn).

UNK faced off against the ‘Jays on Friday and the Mavericks on Saturday.

Freshman Alexis Bernthal led the Lopers by winning the “B” flight. She went 3-0 beating two Bluejays and a Maverick. She won two third-set tiebreakers.

She then teamed up with sophomore Jazmin Zamorano to win 6-4 at No. 2 doubles against UNO.

The Lopers won a total of 12 singles matches with Zamorano placing fourth in the C Flight and freshman Clare Plachy placing fourth in the E Flight.

Winning in doubles against UNO at the No. 1 spot was sophomore Melisa Becerra and Myrzaiym “Mia” Sherikulova, 7-6, with newcomers Narindra Ranaivo and Masha Hatouka winning at No. 3 doubles against CU, 6-4.