UNK tennis opens the season with a sweep over Metro State
UNK tennis opens the season with a sweep over Metro State

DENVER — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team swept doubles and took five of the six singles matches in straight sets to run past Metro State, 6-1, Thursday afternoon in Denver.

Since the 2008-09 season, the Lopers are 14-2 against Metro.

After taking the doubles point, UNK rolled through singles. Sophomore Melisa Becerra had to go extra time to get past junior Isabel Heras at No. 1 singles, 7-6: 2; 7-6: 5) but the rest of the lineup rolled. That included newcomers Alexis Bernthal, Masha Hatouka and Narindra Ranaivo, each a true freshman.

The season-opening trip to Colorado also will feature duals vs. Colorado Mesa and Colorado State-Pueblo today. UNK beat CMU 5-2 two years ago while last facing CSUP in 2018-19 and winning 7-0.

Northwestern Oklahoma soccer edges UNK
Unk

Northwestern Oklahoma soccer edges UNK

 Northwestern Oklahoma freshman Mia Thompson scored off a corner kick in the 59th minute to help the Rangers down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 1-0, Friday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.

