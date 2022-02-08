 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK tennis opens season with loss to Drake
UNK tennis opens season with loss to Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Drake Bulldogs claimed the doubles point and won three singles matches in straight sets to slip past UNK 4-3 on Saturday at Des Moines.

This was the Lopers spring opener while the Division I Bulldogs improve to 4-2 in their sixth dual since Jan. 15.

UNK sophomore Myrzaiym “Mia” Sherikulova of Kyrgyzstan and freshman Narindra Ranaivo of Madagascar won 6-4 at No. 2 doubles but Drake took the other two matches by scores of 6-4 and 6-1 to move ahead 1-0 on the scoreboard.

In singles, Sherikulova and Ranaivo won in three sets. Ranaivo got past Polish senior Daria Walczk at No. 2 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 with Sherikuolva besting Norwegian freshman Millie Haagensen 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.

UNK’s other point came when freshman Masha Hatouka of Belarus swept Texas junior Kendall Hunt 6-4, 6-1 at No. 6.

