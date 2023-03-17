ORLANDO, Fla. — The 36th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney tennis team swept the doubles and won a couple of third-set tie-breakers to down the Division I Niagara (N.Y.) University Purple Eagles, 5-2, Thursday night in Orlando, Fla.

The Lopers (9-7) had seen duals against Rollins College and Palm Beach Atlantic rained out during their Spring Break trip so this dual was added to the schedule.

UNK allowed just three points to dominate doubles. The Lopers then saw sophomore Alexis Bernthal (No. 4) and junior lefty Jazmin Zamorano (No. 2) win in straight sets with junior Melisa Becerra (No. 1) and sophomore Narindra Ranaivo (No. 3) having to work overtime.

Becerra and Ranaivo won their first sets before taking tie-breaking third sets by identical 10-8 scores. Ranaivo was behind 8-5 before reeling off five straight to provide the clinching point in the dual.

Today, UNK is scheduled to play No. 29 Florida Southern (10-2) in Lakeland.