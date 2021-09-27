 Skip to main content
UNK swimmers start season in Oklahoma
UNK swimmers start season in Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s swimming and diving team got its season underway Saturday at Sam Freas Invitational at Edmond, Okla.

Senior Claire Nash led the way for the Lopers by finishing second in the 100 freestyle (55.57), fourth in the 50 free (25.51) and sixth in the 200 free (2:04.59). She also swam the second leg for the third-place 400 free relay team (3:50.62) that also consisted of junior Audrey Stelling, freshman Tea Oltjenbruns and Ava Heasty.

Senior Caroline Noble was fifth in the 1,000 free (12:48.87) with sophomore Emily Miksch sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.92).

UNK will hold a Blue/White scrimmage on Oct. 8 and then head to Alaska to take on the Alaska-Fairbanks Nanooks and Pacific Lutheran (Wash.) Lutes.

