KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney swim team tallied 239 points to finish sixth at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships Saturday night in Grand Junction, Colo., setting several new school records.

UNK was fifth most of the week but Texas-Permian Basin (281) caught the Lopers on Saturday. Colorado Mesa won a fifth straight league title with a meet-record of 1,325 points. Colorado School of Mines (717) was a distant second in the eight-team race.

Rewriting record books were:

— Sophomore Karley Bennett, who twice broke her own school mark in the 100-butterfly finishing with a 57.79-second time in the finals. She also posted an altitude-adjusted time of 2:16.37 in the 200 backstroke, breaking a 31-year-old record set by Jennifer Apel, the oldest record on the team chats

— The 400-meter relay team of freshman Gabby Grace, junior Emily Miksch, Bennett and Joy Graziano with a time of 4:00.80, besting the record set at the 2022 RMAC meet.

— The 200 freestyle relay of Graziano, Caralea Holmberg, freshman Maggie Waddington and Miksch also broke a record set last year, finishing in 1:38.46.

— The 200-medley relay team of Grace, Miksch, senior Audrey Stelling and Waddington placed fifth in 1:48.67 to break another record set last year.