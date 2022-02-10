 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK swimmers break three school records
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney swim team started a long week by breaking three school records Wednesday at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in Grand Junction.

Colorado Mesa is hosting the men’s and women’s four-day meet at the El Pomar Natatorium (elevation 4,583 feet) at Grand Junction. Altitude conversions take place in most events.

UNK senior Claire Nash made a splash in the morning prelims when she turned in a 24.20 in the 50-meter freestyle to place sixth out of 43. The time bested a 31-year-old school-record of 24.36 seconds set by Yohara Salinas in March 1991. She went on to have a 24.24 in the finals, good for eighth place. Previously, she set the 100- (53.08) and 200-freestyle (1:55.38) school marks.

UNK sat in fifth place after the first day of competition with 85 points. Three-time defending champion Colorado Mesa led with 387.5 with the Lopers ahead of Colorado State-Pueblo and Adams State.

Nash, from Overland Park, Kan., went on to anchor the 200-freestyle and 200-medley relay teams Wednesday night. The 200-freestyle team broke an eight-year-old school record (1:39.74) by posting a 1:39.03, good for fifth place. Lincoln freshman Ava Heasty, Norfolk junior Audrey Stelling and Kansas freshman Olivia Moore swam the first three legs.

The 200 medley squad placed fourth with a time of 1:49.87. Nash anchored the previous record holders (1:50.43), which came at this meet in February 2020. This time she was joined by Stelling, Heasty and Columbus sophomore Emily Miksch.

Nash now has anchored all five school-record relay teams.

Claire Nash

