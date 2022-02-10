UNK swimmers break three school records

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney swim team started a long week by breaking three school records Wednesday at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in Grand Junction.

Colorado Mesa is hosting the men’s and women’s four-day meet at the El Pomar Natatorium (elevation 4,583 feet) at Grand Junction. Altitude conversions take place in most events.

UNK senior Claire Nash made a splash in the morning prelims when she turned in a 24.20 in the 50-meter freestyle to place sixth out of 43. The time bested a 31-year-old school-record of 24.36 seconds set by Yohara Salinas in March 1991. She went on to have a 24.24 in the finals, good for eighth place. Previously, she set the 100- (53.08) and 200-freestyle (1:55.38) school marks.

UNK sat in fifth place after the first day of competition with 85 points. Three-time defending champion Colorado Mesa led with 387.5 with the Lopers ahead of Colorado State-Pueblo and Adams State.