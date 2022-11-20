UNK swimmers break four school records at meet in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Four University of Nebraska at Kearney swimming records fell at the Augustana Invitational.

In addition, the Loper swimmers had 12 other all-time Top 10 efforts in the three-day meet that concluded Saturday.

On Friday the 400-medley relay team of Gabby Grace, Emily Miksch, Karley Bennett and Joy Graziano turned in a 4:01.90 to place 13th. The time easily bettered the school mark of 4:03.52 set in February 2020.

Bennett got things rolling on Thursday, placing 33rd in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.57 that broke the record of 59.84 set by Cassie Bonds in February of 2012. Bennett followed that with the fifth-best UNK effort in the 200-individual medley (2:16.64).

Grace took center stage Friday, breaking a 22-year-old school mark in the 100 backstroke. Her prelim time of 1:00.31 was two-tenths of a second faster than the time Sarah Seaman managed in February 1990. It was UNK's oldest record in the books.

Earlier, Bennett reached the 100-breaststroke finals and swam a 1:08.38 to place 27th. The time moves into second place all-time, trailing only UNK great Yohara Salians (1:06.30; March 1992).

Caralea Holmberg wrote her name in the record books Saturday in the 100 individual medley with a time of 1:02.08. That time beat the standard of 1:02.65 swam by Rebecca Shaw in February 2017.

UNK is off until January when it heads to California for a training trip and the OC Invitational at Concordia-Irvine.