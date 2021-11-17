UNK sweeps Central Oklahoma in first round of MIAA Volleyball Tournament

Cyza, who hit .553 for th match, gave credit to everyone from the blockers who got touches to slow the ball, to the passers who got the ball to setter Maddie Squiers.

“When we get a good dig, Maddie can really set all three options on the net. .... Maddie was just giving me balls and they were easy to put down because UCO didn’t know where the ball was going to go, so I had an open net sometimes. It was a fun night,” she said.

In one five-point stretch in the third set, she had three kills a block, then another kill.

“Every time we set her, I think they were a little jumpy,” Rick Squiers said.

She wasn’t alone in battering the floor on the UCO side of the net.

Anna Squiers had 11 kills and hit .435 Lauren Taubenheim had nine kills, hit .316, and contributed four blocks.

As a team, UNK hit .368 with 56 kills. Central Oklahoma (19-10) hit .135 with 30 kills.