UNK sweeps Central Oklahoma in first round of MIAA Volleyball Tournament

KEARNEY — When Emersen Cyza went up to attack the ball, Central Oklahoma had one defensive strategy.
Duck and cover.
Cyza shredded the Bronchos’ defense with 23 kills, one short of the school record for a three-set match, as the University of Nebraska at Kearney defeated UCO 25-20, 25-17, 25-13 Tuesday night in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The Lopers (25-5) take a 12-match win streak into the tournament semifinals Friday night at Warrensburg, Mo. UNK will play top-seeded Central Missouri (26-3), ranked No. 3 in the nation, at a time to be set today.
The Jennies will have to deal with Cyza, a transfer from Wyoming, who is emerging as UNK’s premier attacker. The 6-1 sophomore outside hitter from Alliance scored 12 kills in 15 swings in the third set, establishing a need for single-set records.
“It almost became comical. Every time she touched the ball, it was a kill,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said.
It reminded him of the NBA’s Steph Curry: “You want it down the line, I’ll hit it down the line. You want it cross-court? You want a roll shot? You want me to hit it 100 miles an hour?” he said. “She figured out they weren’t able to get stops at the net so she just got a lot of confidence, got into a rhythm and yeah, I haven’t seen anybody do anything quite like that.”
Cyza, who hit .553 for th match, gave credit to everyone from the blockers who got touches to slow the ball, to the passers who got the ball to setter Maddie Squiers.
“When we get a good dig, Maddie can really set all three options on the net. .... Maddie was just giving me balls and they were easy to put down because UCO didn’t know where the ball was going to go, so I had an open net sometimes. It was a fun night,” she said.
In one five-point stretch in the third set, she had three kills a block, then another kill.
“Every time we set her, I think they were a little jumpy,” Rick Squiers said.
She wasn’t alone in battering the floor on the UCO side of the net.
Anna Squiers had 11 kills and hit .435 Lauren Taubenheim had nine kills, hit .316, and contributed four blocks.
As a team, UNK hit .368 with 56 kills. Central Oklahoma (19-10) hit .135 with 30 kills.
“We were clean in almost every hitting position. ... If you can have four hitters going, you feel like you have a chance to hit a good efficiency as a team,” coach Squiers said. “It’s also good when you have a veteran setter who can figure out, OK, this is working and maybe this matchup isn’t great tonight so she kept feeding the beast.”
Maddie Squiers finished with 43 assists and two block assists.
The victory in what was a matchup of the fourth and fifth seeds in the tournament, should enhance UNK’s standing in the region.
“This was a match that, had you lost it, you’re going to be awfully nervous going into that selection show,” Squiers said. “Hopefully, now, knowing you’re more than likely going to be playing nothing but teams in the top two or three in the region, we can kind of take that ‘nothing to lose’ mentality and go attack,” Squiers said.