UNK sophomore QB T.J. Davis will be focus of opponents’ defenses

He’s also developed into a team leader. He’s confident and the offense believes in him, Lynn said.

Davis said he wants to become a more vocal leader on the field and in practice.

“I’m not really a vocal guy. I feel like people look up to me, obviously as a quarterback, and I feel like I should speak up a lot more,” he said.

Through the coronavirus pandemic, leadership is something every team has needed. Not knowing when they would play or if they would play led to a lot of frustration among college athletes.

Davis said the Lopers’ focus was to control the things they could control.

“It was definitely frustrating. It was one of those things that was out of our control and you just play a waiting game,” he said. “I’m wondering what are we going to be doing? Will we still be practicing? What am I going to do? That type of stuff. So when we found out we were going to have a season, that was a big, big step for us knowing that we had something to look forward to.”

Lynn said the uncertainty was the biggest hurdle. He would schedule something, the team would work toward it and, a week later, things would change.