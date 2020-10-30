UNK sophomore QB T.J. Davis will be focus of opponents’ defenses

KEARNEY — Even though it’s only four games, every minute the University of Nebraska at Kearney has the ball, all eyes will be on Loper quarterback T.J. Davis.
“I think this year more teams will try to take him away,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “We’ll lean on him as much as the defense will let us.”
Davis, last year’s MIAA Freshman of the Year, stepped into the starting role at midseason and rushed for 1,034 yards and 16 touchdowns and passed for 861 yards and nine touchdowns.
Davis said last year gave him the opportunity “to get the feel of college football,” while adjusting to the speed of the game and bigger, faster and stronger defenders.
“Honestly, I feel like I did a decent job of leading the offense. Obviously, there was room for improvement but I just felt like I played my role as a teammate,” Davis said.
Even though he picked up some high praise and top-notch honors at the end of the season, he shares the credit.
“Without my teammates that definitely wouldn’t be possible. So, I just want to thank all my teammates for that one because that’s not an individual award,” he said. “But it definitely gives you some confidence knowing that you contributed to something.”
Davis came out of Widefield High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he was second-team all-state and was selected for the 2018 Colorado High School Coaches Association All-Star game. He passed for 1,520 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 688 yards and 13 scores.
Several RMAC schools, including Chadron State, and a couple of California junior colleges recruited him but when he visited Kearney, he felt right at home.
Part of the fit came from Lynn’s offense, the same offense Davis ran in high school.
“It’s a little bit more complex, more things to it, but I feel like I can use my talents to their best, and I definitely feel like I made the right decision,” he said.
At Widefield, Davis fell in love with the option.
“I definitely want to run the option. That’s one thing that never gets old. ... It’s one of those things that just confuses the defense,” he said.
For the most part, he felt his coaches let him make a lot of decisions while running their offense. He also felt his athletic ability could get him into space where good things would happen. But in his two years at UNK, he’s learned a lot more.
“Now that I’m in college I definitely know what a pitch key is and a read key is,” he said.
Lynn said his biggest improvement coming out of high school has been his passing skills.
“When we signed him, he couldn’t hit the wall of a house. He’s developed. He’s worked hard and he’s turned into a pretty stinkin’ good passer,” Lynn said.
He’s also developed into a team leader. He’s confident and the offense believes in him, Lynn said.
Davis said he wants to become a more vocal leader on the field and in practice.
“I’m not really a vocal guy. I feel like people look up to me, obviously as a quarterback, and I feel like I should speak up a lot more,” he said.
Through the coronavirus pandemic, leadership is something every team has needed. Not knowing when they would play or if they would play led to a lot of frustration among college athletes.
Davis said the Lopers’ focus was to control the things they could control.
“It was definitely frustrating. It was one of those things that was out of our control and you just play a waiting game,” he said. “I’m wondering what are we going to be doing? Will we still be practicing? What am I going to do? That type of stuff. So when we found out we were going to have a season, that was a big, big step for us knowing that we had something to look forward to.”
Lynn said the uncertainty was the biggest hurdle. He would schedule something, the team would work toward it and, a week later, things would change.
“And there’s a lot of bad news in there. You’re constantly telling your kids you can’t come back, you can’t work out, we have to wait another month, we have to go into quarantine. ... Just the uncertainty causes some negativity,” Lynn said.
But Saturday, it will be game time.
“We’re blessed to be in a position to be able to play college football right now. Not everybody is getting to play college football,” Davis said. “We’re taking this with a grain of salt and running with it. ... Coach preaches every day that we only got four games so don’t throw it away. Prepare mentally and physically to go out and play football and have fun and do what we love.”
