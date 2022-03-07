UNK softball team splits Saturday games in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Senior Kelsey Goodban threw 6 1/3 strong innings and the University of Nebraska at Kearney hit three home runs to down William Jewell (Mo.), 6-2, Saturday afternoon in Springfield, Mo.

UNK (6-12) also lost fell to the Evangel Valor, 6-5, earlier on Saturday in the Drury Classic.

Goodban evened her record at 4-4 by fanning eight, walking one and allowing two earned runs. Sophomore newcomer Stacy Bott got the final two outs.

Freshman shortstop Sydney Thomason led the offense by going 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs. She hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Freshman designated player Lyndsey Roth led off the game with a homer and then three batters later senior first baseman Hailey Schaneman knocked one out.

Roth now leads UNK in home runs with four. In between the home runs, sophomore outfielder Abbie Jo Gaube had an RBI double in the fourth.

Evangel, playing in its hometown, improved to 5-4-1 by tallying four unearned runs.

UNK erased a 2-0 deficit with a four-run fourth. After the Valor tallied two runs in the fifth and sixth, the Lopers scored once in the sixth.

UNK tallied eight hits and drew six walks but stranded eight on base. Senior outfielder Carlee Liesch went 3 for 3 and scored a run and senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka drove in two.

The Lopers start MIAA play next weekend at Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri before another non-con tournament in two weeks.