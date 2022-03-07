 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UNK softball team splits Saturday games in Missouri

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Senior Kelsey Goodban threw 6 1/3 strong innings and the University of Nebraska at Kearney hit three home runs to down William Jewell (Mo.), 6-2, Saturday afternoon in Springfield, Mo.

UNK (6-12) also lost fell to the Evangel Valor, 6-5, earlier on Saturday in the Drury Classic.

Goodban evened her record at 4-4 by fanning eight, walking one and allowing two earned runs. Sophomore newcomer Stacy Bott got the final two outs.

Freshman shortstop Sydney Thomason led the offense by going 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs. She hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Freshman designated player Lyndsey Roth led off the game with a homer and then three batters later senior first baseman Hailey Schaneman knocked one out.

Roth now leads UNK in home runs with four. In between the home runs, sophomore outfielder Abbie Jo Gaube had an RBI double in the fourth.

Evangel, playing in its hometown, improved to 5-4-1 by tallying four unearned runs.

People are also reading…

UNK erased a 2-0 deficit with a four-run fourth. After the Valor tallied two runs in the fifth and sixth, the Lopers scored once in the sixth.

UNK tallied eight hits and drew six walks but stranded eight on base. Senior outfielder Carlee Liesch went 3 for 3 and scored a run and senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka drove in two.

The Lopers start MIAA play next weekend at Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri before another non-con tournament in two weeks.

Kelsey Goodban

Kelsey Goodban
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lopers fight off Bearcats’ comeback in MIAA Tourney

Lopers fight off Bearcats’ comeback in MIAA Tourney

The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team got out to an 11-0 lead and had six players score between six and 10 points to hold off Northwest Missouri State, 52-47, Thursday afternoon at the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City.

Lopers play Friday in MIAA Tourney

Lopers play Friday in MIAA Tourney

The 10-team event gets underway with the 8/9 seeds and 7/10 seeds playing on Wednesday. The winners of those contests advance to Thursday where they’ll face the top two seeds, Missouri Southern State and Fort Hays State.

UNK softball beats Wayne, falls to SW Minnesota

UNK softball beats Wayne, falls to SW Minnesota

Sophomore Stacy Bott tossed a six-hit complete game and University of Nebraska at Kearney scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to slip past Wayne State, 4-3, Monday afternoon at Topeka.

Loper softball team loses two more 1-run games

Loper softball team loses two more 1-run games

These games were part of the Drury Softball Classic. Due to weather, the tournament was moved up a day and the overall game schedule changed. UNK (5-11) faces William Jewell and NAIA Evangel (Mo.) University today (Saturday).

Loper women advance to NCAA Tourney despite loss to Tigers

Loper women advance to NCAA Tourney despite loss to Tigers

The Lopers (23-7) received one of five at-large bids in the Central Region which will be hosted by top-seed and MIAA Tournament Champion Fort Hays State beginning Friday. The region winner advances to the Elite 8 March 21-25 in Birmingham, Ala.

UNK softball splits games in Kansas

UNK softball splits games in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Senior Kelsey Goodban tossed a five-hit shutout and freshman designated player Lyndsey Roth went 3 for 4 to help the University…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News