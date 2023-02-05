LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior catcher Katie Gosker hit two home runs as the University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team went 1-1 on Day 2 of the Lubbock Sports College Classic Saturday in Texas.

UNK (3-1) downed Southwestern Oklahoma State, 2-1, and fell to 21st-ranked and tourney host Lubbock Christian, 7-1.

Gosker belted home runs No. 24 and 25 in her career to move into a fifth-place tie with Sarah Rome (2014) on the UNK list. Gosker's two-run shot in the sixth against Southwest Oklahoma (0-2) was the game winner with her solo effort against LCU (3-1) UNK's lone run.

It was a pitcher's duel against the Southwestern as junior southpaw Taryn Westbrook threw a five-hit complete game. UNK countered with lefty Madison Rosenthal, who struck out five in 3⅔ innings, and freshman Faith Gaynor, who struck out four in 3⅓ innings.

Gaynor recorded the second win of her young career by fanning two in the top of the seventh.

Lubbock Christian needed a late barrage to pull away from the Lopers. Senior outfielder Tiarra Delosario went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Chaparells and graduate transfer Taylor Franco tossed a complete game five-hitter to pick.

In the sixth, the Chaps erupted for a four-spot in the bottom of the inning to bust things open. The big blow was a two-run single by Delrosario.

UNK heads to Colorado this weekend for a four-game series with Colorado-Colorado Springs.