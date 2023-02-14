COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Senior catcher Katie Gosker hit a grand slam home run and senior third baseman Avery Wood drove in four runs as the University of Nebraska at Kearney outlasted Colorado-Colorado Springs, 12-7, Monday night in Colorado.

The Lopers (4-4) salvaged the last of a four-game series with the Mountain Lions (3-6). UCCS took Monday's first game by a 12-8 score.

Gosker belted her 26th career home run in the fourth to erase a 2-0 deficit. UNK wouldn't trail again although UCCS scored in each of the final three innings.

Wood belted a two-run shot in the sixth and recorded a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

Stacy Bott threw two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the save. The Mountain Lions saw three-hole hitter Paige White go 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Freshman catcher Molly Sherwood also went 3 for 3 as Springs led 2-0 after three full innings.

In the early game, the Mountain Lions used eight walks and five extra-base hits to record a 12-8 win. Lincoln junior outfielder Carly Dembowski tried to keep UNK in it by hitting home runs in the first and sixth innings, driving in five. However, the Lions never trailed after grabbing a 6-3 lead after two full innings.

UCCS sophomore catcher Cassidy Hubner was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and junior second baseman Morgan Hernandez-Belew was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Besides Dembowski, UNK's Kylee Bruning went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

UNK heads to Oklahoma City this weekend for the Raising Canes Invitational.