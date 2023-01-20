UNK softball team picked eighth in MIAA poll

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team is picked eighth in the MIAA preseason softball coaches’ poll.

This is the highest preseason ranking the Lopers have received since joining the conference with the 2012-13 year.

The 2022 season saw UNK go 25-27 and reach the MIAA Tournament for the first time. The Lopers went 2-2 in the tournament, upsetting top-seed and nationally-ranked Central Oklahoma on its own field and no-hitting Emporia State in an elimination game.

Tying for seventh place in the standings, UNK’s 25 wins were the most in a decade.

Top returners for head coach Katie Ackermann include sophomore pitcher/infielder Sydney Thomason (.337, 6 HR’s, 41 RBIs), Blair senior catcher Katie Gosker (.289, 13 HR’s, 35 RBIs), Omaha junior outfielder Abbie Jo Gaube (.286, 10 doubles, 22 RBIs), Colorado junior lefty Madison Rosenthal (seven wins, 33 appearances) and Colorado junior right-hander Stacy Bott (seven wins, 31 appearances). Thomason was tabbed honorable mention All-MIAA with Rosenthal making the All-MIAA Tourney team thanks to that no-hitter.

Defending National Champion Rogers State is picked first with seven first-place votes. Washburn was a close second with five first-place votes. UCO was third with two first-place votes.

The Lopers start the season Feb. 3 at the Lubbock (Texas) Sports College Classic.