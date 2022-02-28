UNK softball splits games in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Senior Kelsey Goodban tossed a five-hit shutout and freshman designated player Lyndsey Roth went 3 for 4 to help the University of Nebraska at Kearney roll past Mary (N.D.), 6-0, Sunday afternoon at Topeka.

This game was part of the Washburn Invitational. The multi-team tourney began Saturday with UNK (4-8) falling to Missouri-St. Louis, 5-4, on Sunday morning before beating Mary. The Lopers face Southwest Minnesota State and Wayne State today as the tourney was pushed back a full day due to weather.

Goodban fanned nine and walked none in her best outing as a Loper. She allowed the Marauders (0-10) just four singles and a double and retired the first 10 batters she faced.

Offensively, Roth had two singles and a double. Sydney Thomason went 2 for 4, smacking her first collegiate home run in the fifth, a two-run shot and gave UNK a 3-0 lead. Freshman shortstop Kylee Bruning went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Senior right fielder Carlee Liesch belted her 10th and 11th career homers in Game 1. They were a two-run and a solo shot with Roth adding a solo homer in the fourth.