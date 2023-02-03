LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team opened the season with a pair of one-run victories at the Lubbock Sports College Classic.

UNK scored two runs in the sixth inning on a double by freshman shortstop Mary Chvatal to come away with a 4-3 win over Colorado-Colorado Springs. Then they silenced a rally by Eastern New Mexico to win the second game 8-7.

The Lopers fell behind 3-0 through three innings but cut the lead with a two-run rally in the fourth. Junior Abbie Jo Gaube doubled and scored to highlight the inning.

After Chvatal doubled to left center to give UNK the lead, sophomore Sydney Thomason sealed the victory by striking out five over the last 2⅓ innings.

The Lopers ripped Eastern New Mexico for 10 hits with junior Carly Dembowski going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, sophomore Jaiden Hateker going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and sophomore Lydnsey Roth going 2 for 3.

UNK went again 4-0 after two innings and led 7-2 before the Greyhounds rallied for three in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Freshman Faith Gaynor made the start for UNK and got the victory. Thomason came on in the seventh to get the save.

Today, UNK plays Southwestern Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. and Lubbock Christian at 3 p.m.