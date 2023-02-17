OKLAHOMA CITY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team fell to 16th-ranked Southern Arkansas, 6-5, and Southern (Okla.) Nazarene, 6-0, Friday in the Oklahoma City area.

This was day one of the Raising Cane's Softball Festival. The Lopers (4-6) will face Southeastern Oklahoma State at 12:30 p.m., and Arkansas Tech at 6 p.m., on Saturday.

The Lopers led Southern Arkansas, 2-0, after the first inning and almost rallied to tie things up at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh. Four singles brought home two runs and put the tying run at second. However, the Muleriders (10-0) got an infield pop up and strikeout to end the game.

UNK junior left fielder Carly Dembowski went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI from the three hole with cleanup hitter and sophomore first baseman Leah Jurgens finishing 2 for 4.

Southern Arkansas freshman Regan Dillon was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs and Illinois State transfer Jaxynn Dyson was 2 for 3. Three pitchers combined for six strikeouts, five walks and three earned runs.

Freshman Olivia Hernandez (2-1) threw a complete game three-hit shutout to lead Southern Nazarene (5-4) in the early game. Throwing 122 pitches, she fanned 14, walked four and allowed three singles. In five collegiate appearances she now has a 1.09 ERA.

Southern Nazarene gave Hernandez all the support she needed with a two-run first. They then added two more in the fourth and one more in the sixth.

For UNK, freshman shortstop Mary Chvatal had two hits and Stacy Bott pitched 5⅓ innings, striking out two.