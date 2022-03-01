UNK softball beats Wayne, falls to SW Minnesota

TOPEKA, Kan. — Sophomore Stacy Bott tossed a six-hit complete game and University of Nebraska at Kearney scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to slip past Wayne State, 4-3, Monday afternoon at Topeka.

Playing in the Washburn Invitational, UNK (5-9) fell to Southwest Minnesota State, 6-5, earlier on Monday.

Bott, a transfer from Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College, earned her first Loper win, blanked the Wildcats (2-10) during the final five innings. She struck out four, walked one and allowed six singles as the Wildcats scored a run in the first and two in the second to take a 3-0 lead.

A two-out, two-run single from freshman third baseman Sydney Thomason in the third got UNK closer but WSC hurler Hadley Chvatal then tossed three shutout innings. The Lopers used three pinch hitters to start its half of the seventh with junior Bri Healy and freshman Lyndsey Roth reaching base with one down.

An RBI fielder’s choice by senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka tied things up before senior Hannah Ice reached via infield error. That brought home Roth for the game-winner.

Southwest Minnesota (5-6) tallied three in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth to erase a 3-0 Loper lead. UNK sophomore catcher Katie Gosker had a two-run single in the first and finished 2 for 3. Thomason and senior right fielder Carlee Liesch also had two hits apiece.

Mustang freshman Karlie Miller fanned 10 as part of a nine-hit complete game.