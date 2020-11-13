UNK soccer team picks up three recruits

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney soccer coach Chloe Roberts has announced the names of three high school seniors who’ll join the Lopers in the fall of 2021.
They are keeper Rainna Daharsh of Gretna, midfielder Emily Flowers of Kansas City, Missouri, and defender Dolcie Hanlon of Grand Junction, Colorado.
UNK’s current 28-player roster features three seniors and 14 sophomores. The NCAA Division II Presidents Council has granted all fall-sport athletes a waiver extending their eligibility for another year to compensate for the loss of a season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m very excited to announce the 2021 Loper soccer recruiting class. This group is full of not only talented soccer players but also great young women,” Roberts said. “As a staff our goal was to find players who can come in right away and make an impact. There is already so much depth in this team in all positions, so adding these players is exciting. I look forward to them coming in and joining our already incredible group of returners.”
Daharsh plays for the Gretna High Dragons as well as the Gretna Breeze club team. She is a three-year GHS soccer letterwinner and part of a prep program that has reached the Class B state tournament the past 18 years. She is a three-time state club champion who has appeared in 192 games.
Flowers hails from Park South High School and is a member of Red Star Academy during the club season. Also a member of the Costa Rica Under-17 women’s national team, she helped her club team win the 2020 Missouri State Cup title after finishing runner-up a year earlier. Flowers also played on the 2017 Kansas State Cup runner-up.
A soccer, cross country and basketball letterwinner, Hanlon is a two-time Grand Junction High School most outstanding athlete award winner. The 2020 Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Athlete of the Year, she is all-league in all three sports. On the pitch she was the starting center defender for a club team that placed first in the 2018 Region 4 Olympic Development Program tourney in Costa Rica.
UNK anticipates playing a spring schedule beginning the last week of March.
