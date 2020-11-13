UNK soccer team picks up three recruits

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney soccer coach Chloe Roberts has announced the names of three high school seniors who’ll join the Lopers in the fall of 2021.

They are keeper Rainna Daharsh of Gretna, midfielder Emily Flowers of Kansas City, Missouri, and defender Dolcie Hanlon of Grand Junction, Colorado.

UNK’s current 28-player roster features three seniors and 14 sophomores. The NCAA Division II Presidents Council has granted all fall-sport athletes a waiver extending their eligibility for another year to compensate for the loss of a season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m very excited to announce the 2021 Loper soccer recruiting class. This group is full of not only talented soccer players but also great young women,” Roberts said. “As a staff our goal was to find players who can come in right away and make an impact. There is already so much depth in this team in all positions, so adding these players is exciting. I look forward to them coming in and joining our already incredible group of returners.”