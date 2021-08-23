UNK soccer nets three goals in exhibition win

KEARNEY — Sophomore Cammie Davis scored two goals and the University of Nebraska at Kearney soccer team fired off 17 shots to blank Concordia, 3-0, Saturday evening at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

UNK used 23 players, including three goalkeepers, while defeating the Bulldogs, who are picked second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Lopers outshot the Bulldogs 17-6 and had five corner kicks.

“That was a great start for us. We told the team in pregame we wanted to get everyone on the field, which we were able to do,” UNK head coach Chloe Roberts said. “This week in practice we’ve been working on going forward and I think it showed today. (Concordia) is a good NAIA team and I’m proud of the scoring chances we created. It could’ve been more than three.”

Davis scored in the 20th and 63rd minutes. Her first goal came off a set play as redshirt sophomore Lily Engeman delivered a beautiful ball off a free kick that Davis punched in after the Concordia keeper couldn’t corral the loose ball. Engeman made it 2-0 right before half as she went top shelf on a free kick from around 35 yards out.