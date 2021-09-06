UNK soccer falls to 1-1 with loss to Billings

ABERDEEN, S.D. — True freshman Maddie Smith went top left in the 66th minute to help Montana State-Billings defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney soccer team, 1-0, Saturday afternoon at Aberdeen.

Both teams are now 1-1 with the Yellowjackets, from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, moving to 1-2-0 all-time vs. UNK.

MSU-B, which outshot UNK 17-9, moved the ball up the right sideline in the 65th minute. UNK went to clear an attempted pass but the ball ricocheted back to a Billings player who found Smith in the top-right corner of the box. She lifted the shot to the top of the net for her first collegiate goal.

UNK appeared to tie things up with around five minutes to go, putting the ball in the net after a corner kick. However, the officials ruled the ball went out of bounds before it came back into play.

The Lopers had six shots on goal, two apiece from California senor Perla Navarro and Kansas redshirt sophomore Ariella Mesa.

In goal, Kansas redshirt freshman Emery Mounce stopped five shots.

UNK hosts Northwestern Oklahoma State on Friday and Augustana on Sunday at Cope Stadium.