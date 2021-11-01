UNK soccer ends year with loss to Emporia State

KEARNEY — Junior forward Mackenzie Dimarco recorded goals in each half to help 11th-ranked Emporia State thwart an upset bid by the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 4-1, Sunday afternoon at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
Emporia State (15-2-1, 9-2-0) finishes second in the MIAA standings and will play in next week’s eight-team MIAA Tournament. They’ll also qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
Dimarco, the 2019 MIAA Offensive Player and Freshman of the Year, now ranks second in Division II with 18 goals. She scored in the 14th and 74th minutes while assisting on a goal in the 69th minute.
UNK came out strong, getting a shot on goal from senior Perla Navarro just 1:11 into the action. It was stopped by senior keeper Jillian Patton; she finished the cold afternoon with two saves.
“I told the team before the game we have absolutely nothing to lose. They are No. 11 in the nation and were contesting to win the MIAA regular-season championship today, so they had a lot to lose,” UNK head coach Chloe Roberts said. “We came out great. We pressed them, we created some chances.”
The Hornets broke the scoreless tie when Dimarco got free in the box, spun around and found the right corner of the Loper goal. But it took exactly one minute for the Lopers to respond as they scored off their lone corner kick of the day. Sophomore Caralee Legg sent the ball to the top of the box and it bounced to senior Kylee Moore, who booted one in from 20 yards out.
“Unfortunately, we went down a goal but our response was incredible. We didn’t put our heads down and we got a goal back. What a moment for Kylee … a senior to score at home in her last game. That’s a moment you’ll remember forever.”
UNK almost made it 2-1 soon after but a shot by senior Kassidy Kirsch went wide left with another being stopped by Patton. At the same time, redshirt freshman Emery Mounce stopped four ESU shots.
The game changed in the 33rd minute when Loper senior Bridget Barker’s high-arching shot from about 25 yards out banged off the crossbar. About a minute later, the Hornets’ Aislinn Hughes scored her eighth goal of the year.
“That could’ve changed the game. We got a little bit unlucky there and then they went and scored,” said Roberts. “That’s soccer for you … it’s a game of chances and if you don’t put them away you’ll get punished.”
UNK, which endured an injury-riddled season, finished 2-18.