UNK soccer ends year with loss to Emporia State

KEARNEY — Junior forward Mackenzie Dimarco recorded goals in each half to help 11th-ranked Emporia State thwart an upset bid by the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 4-1, Sunday afternoon at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

Emporia State (15-2-1, 9-2-0) finishes second in the MIAA standings and will play in next week’s eight-team MIAA Tournament. They’ll also qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Dimarco, the 2019 MIAA Offensive Player and Freshman of the Year, now ranks second in Division II with 18 goals. She scored in the 14th and 74th minutes while assisting on a goal in the 69th minute.

UNK came out strong, getting a shot on goal from senior Perla Navarro just 1:11 into the action. It was stopped by senior keeper Jillian Patton; she finished the cold afternoon with two saves.

“I told the team before the game we have absolutely nothing to lose. They are No. 11 in the nation and were contesting to win the MIAA regular-season championship today, so they had a lot to lose,” UNK head coach Chloe Roberts said. “We came out great. We pressed them, we created some chances.”