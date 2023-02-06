KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women's soccer head coach Rob Breton has announced that Katie Pagel and Rachel Warrick have transferred into the program and are going through winter workouts.

Pagel, from North Dakota State, is a 5-foot-5 defender from Aurora, Colo., who has two years of eligibility remaining.

Warrick prepped at Lincoln Southeast and is a 5-foot-5 midfielder. She took a redshirt season at Drake this past fall.

For the Bison, Pagel appeared in 11 games with three starts over two seasons. She was part of a program that recorded 11 wins and four ties.

A four-year starter at Cherokee Trail High School, earning Class 5A honorable mention all-state honors as a senior, she set a school-record for goals by a defender and helped the Cougars make two state tournament trips and win 25 games over the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Pagel played for Real Colorado during the club season.

Warrick was a four-year varsity letterwinner at Southeast, helping the Knights finish as the 2021 Class A state runner-up after winning district, conference and city titles that spring.

A team co-captain, Warrick was a two-time Academic All-State pick who was tabbed all-city and all-conference. In the offseason, she played for Gretna Elite Academy ECNL.

The Lopers graduated nine seniors from last year's 0-15-3 team. Their spring season begins in March with the exhibition schedule to be announced.