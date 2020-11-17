UNK signs eight high school wrestling standouts

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling coach Dalton Jensen has announced the names of eight high school seniors who will take to the mats next winter for the Lopers.

The in-state newcomers are Drew Arnold of Beatrice, Daniel DeRosier of Bellevue (East) and Dylan Vodicka of David City.

Out-of-state recruits are Tyler Collins of Wray, Colo.; Beau Hostetler of Broomfield, Colo.; Jackson Kinsella of Creston, Iowa.; Fabian Lopez of Ovid, Colo.; and Briar Reisz of Logan, Iowa.

-- Arnold will compete at 133/141 pounds for the Lopers. He has 119 career wins and is a three-time state placer, finishing third in Class B last winter at 120 pounds. Outside of the high school season, Arnold placed in the top five at the 2019 USA Pre and Post Season Nationals.

-- DeRosier has a career record of 109-27 and has placed three times at state. He has back-to-back fourth-place finishes in Class A at 126 and 132 pounds. DeRosier, slated to be at 141 pounds for UNK, was sixth at the 2020 USA Post-Season Nationals.