UNK signs eight high school wrestling standouts

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling coach Dalton Jensen has announced the names of eight high school seniors who will take to the mats next winter for the Lopers.
The in-state newcomers are Drew Arnold of Beatrice, Daniel DeRosier of Bellevue (East) and Dylan Vodicka of David City.
Out-of-state recruits are Tyler Collins of Wray, Colo.; Beau Hostetler of Broomfield, Colo.; Jackson Kinsella of Creston, Iowa.; Fabian Lopez of Ovid, Colo.; and Briar Reisz of Logan, Iowa.
-- Arnold will compete at 133/141 pounds for the Lopers. He has 119 career wins and is a three-time state placer, finishing third in Class B last winter at 120 pounds. Outside of the high school season, Arnold placed in the top five at the 2019 USA Pre and Post Season Nationals.
-- DeRosier has a career record of 109-27 and has placed three times at state. He has back-to-back fourth-place finishes in Class A at 126 and 132 pounds. DeRosier, slated to be at 141 pounds for UNK, was sixth at the 2020 USA Post-Season Nationals.
-- A member of the reigning Class C state championship team at David City High, Vodicka helped the Scouts’ cause by winning the 170-pound state title. He went 49-3 as a junior to push his career win total to 131. He also cracked the top six at state in each of his first two seasons.
-- Collins is 104-8 in his prep career and is a three-time placer at the Colorado state tournament. He won the 152-pound title last winter and was a runner-up at 138 pounds as a sophomore. Collins is part of a Wray program that has amassed 14 state team titles.
-- Hostetler, whose family is originally from Kearney, was the Class 4A runner-up at 132 pounds this year. He has 88 career victories.
-- Lopez, who wrestles for Sedgwick County High School, is a two-time state placer and the current Class 2A state champ at 195 pounds. He has 105 career wins.
-- Kinsella is 117-17 in his career at Creston and has twice placed at the Iowa state tournament. That includes a runner-up finish at 182 pounds last winter.
-- Reisz is a three-time state runner-up at Logan-Magnolia High School with a 146-8 career mark.
A senior-laden Loper starting lineup hopes to hit the mats in December with home duals versus former Colorado Mesa on Dec. 4 and Chadron State on Dec. 11.
