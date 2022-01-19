UNK’s Wes Ferguson national Athlete of the Week

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt freshman Wes Ferguson is the NCAA Division II U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week.

Ferguson, a second-year Loper from Fremont, set an NCAA Division II 1,000-meter record when he turned in a 2-minute, 23.80 second time to win the event Friday night at Lincoln. That time is the second-fastest collegiate mark this season.

He used a late surge to get past Drake’s Adam Fogg, a Division I All-American.

The first UNK track athlete to win the award, Ferguson’s time is better than the previous D2 standard of 2:24.37, which was put up by Dage Minors of Franklin Pierce (N.H.) in 2015.

Ferguson also broke the school record of 2:25.36 set by Cole Wellnitz in 2016. Ferguson also leads D2 in the 800 (1:49.8), a time he ran in December at the UNK Pre-Holiday Classic.