UNK’s TJ Davis candidate for the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy Player of the Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Nebraska at Kearney quarterback TJ Davis is one of 36 players who have been nominated for the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Thirteen of the nominees come from Super Region 3 that includes UNK and the MIAA teams. That group includes four of the nation’s top seven rushers, five highly ranked quarterbacks and one of D2’s top receivers.

Davis, a junior from Colorado Springs, Colo., is having a record-book season as part of the Lopers’ 10-2 playoff season. He is the nation’s most efficient passer, has run for more than 1,100 yards while passing for more than 2,000 yards. He has had a hand in 40 touchdowns.

UNK faces Angelo State in Texas on Saturday in the second round of the playoffs.

Other Lopers who have made the Harlon Hill regional ballot were receiver/return specialist Doug Banks (1990), quarterback Justin Coleman (1999 and 2000), running back Mike Miller (2003), receiver Richie Ross (2005), receiver/return specialist Kyle Kaiser (2010), quarterback Jake Spitzlberger (2011) and linebacker Tyke Kozeal (2016).

Coleman was the 2000 runner-up after a sixth-place finish as a junior. Spitzlberger placed sixth when he was a senior.