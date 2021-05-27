UNK’s Tiara Schmidt set example as well as records

She suffered a torn ACL in her first month on campus and met that challenge head-on.

“Since then, you’ve seen someone who is willing to put everything she has into the sport,” Tobey said.

Of course, her natural talent helps, too.

A three-sport athlete during high school, Schmidt earned state medals in the shot put and long jump for McCook.

One former UNK assistant coach even lobbied for her to continue competing in both events during college, a suggestion that makes her chuckle now.

“Oh, man, I don’t know if I have the spring I used to,” she said with a grin. “It’d be fun to see how I would do, but I can’t imagine me going far.”

That’s OK, though. Her current coaches are plenty happy with the direction her career has gone.

UNK’s Mount Rushmore

Tobey doesn’t mince words when talking about Schmidt’s impact on the UNK track and field program, calling her “one of the best athletes to ever step foot on campus.”