UNK’s Matt Malcom, Billy Higgins notch mat victories over Huskers

LINCOLN — University of Nebraska at Kearney super senior Matt Malcom and redshirt sophomore newcomer Billy Higgins picked up wins Thursday as the Lopers lost a wrestling dual to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 45-6, at the Bob Deveaney Sports Center.

This was part of the “Nebraska Duals” with the ‘Huskers beating Chadron State, 31-9, to start the night. UNL came in ranked 10th in Division I with UNK second in Division II. The Lopers used mainly reserves in its first competition of the season.

Malcom ranked third in Division II at 165 pounds and a four-time All-American, got past redshirt sophomore Clayton “Bubba” Wilson by a 10-5 score. This marks Malcom’s 96th win in a UNK singlet.

One class higher, Higgins had a solid Loper debut by defeating Husker freshman Tahjae Jenkins-Taylor 6-3. Higgins was a two-time state champion for Omaha Skutt before wrestling at D1 Northern Colorado the past three years.

UNK will send a small contingent on Saturday to the Dakota Wesleyan Open at Mitchell, S.D.