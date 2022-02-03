 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNK’s Kamaru Usman selected for D-II Hall of Fame
0 Comments

UNK’s Kamaru Usman selected for D-II Hall of Fame

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kamaru "Marty" Usman mug

Kamaru "Marty" Usman

KEARNEY — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney standout Kamaru Usman will be inducted into the National Wrestling Coaches Association Jim Koch Division II Hall of Fame later this year.

The class will be honored July 30 at the NWCA national convention at the Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Usman is one of 10 inductees in the 2022 class. The Hall of Fame didn’t honor anyone during the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing pandemic.

This year’s inductees include three former Olympians, seven World Team members, five winners of the Division II Outstanding Wrestler award, 22 NCAA Division II or College Division national titles, nine NCAA Division I finals appearances, six NCAA Division I national championships, and 30 overall NCAA Division II or College Division All-American finishes.

After spending his freshman season at NAIA William Penn (Iowa), Usman transferred to UNK where he was a three-time All-American, finishing third, second and first at the NCAA Division II national championships.

Born in Nigeria and graduating from high school in Arlington, Texas, Usman won the 2010 national title and finished his collegiate career on a 30-match win streak.

The current UFC welterweight champion was a part of UNK’s first team national championship in 2008.

Usman joins head coach Marc Bauer (2018) and fellow wrestlers Tervel Dlagnev (2018), Frank Kuchera (2011), Jeff Sylvester (2011) and Ali Eliasi (2007) as Lopers in this national hall of fame.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Klaire Kirsch on pace to set UNK record
Unk

Klaire Kirsch on pace to set UNK record

The 5-foot-11 junior from Rapid City, South Dakota, is on pace to become the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s all-time leading rebounder before the end of the year.

UNK Lopers roll in makeup game
Unk

UNK Lopers roll in makeup game

The Lopers took a deep breath Monday afternoon, beating Lincoln University 87-69 in a makeup game at the UNK Health and Sports Center. This game originally was set to be played Jan. 6 but was postponed due to COVID issues within the Blue Tigers program.

UNK wrestlers dominate Central Missouri
Unk

UNK wrestlers dominate Central Missouri

 The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team dominated Central Missouri 45-3 Thursday, racking up four falls and three tech falls in Warrensburg.

UNK’s Josh Portillo wins battle of brothers
Unk

UNK’s Josh Portillo wins battle of brothers

  • Updated

The Vikings, NAIA’s No. 1-ranked team and national champion 10 of the last 11 years, defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney 19-18 Saturday afternoon in a dual at the UNK Health and Sports Center. The victory extended Grand View’s dual win streak to 112 matches, covering almost a decade.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News