UNK’s Kamaru Usman selected for D-II Hall of Fame

KEARNEY — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney standout Kamaru Usman will be inducted into the National Wrestling Coaches Association Jim Koch Division II Hall of Fame later this year.

The class will be honored July 30 at the NWCA national convention at the Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Usman is one of 10 inductees in the 2022 class. The Hall of Fame didn’t honor anyone during the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing pandemic.

This year’s inductees include three former Olympians, seven World Team members, five winners of the Division II Outstanding Wrestler award, 22 NCAA Division II or College Division national titles, nine NCAA Division I finals appearances, six NCAA Division I national championships, and 30 overall NCAA Division II or College Division All-American finishes.

After spending his freshman season at NAIA William Penn (Iowa), Usman transferred to UNK where he was a three-time All-American, finishing third, second and first at the NCAA Division II national championships.

Born in Nigeria and graduating from high school in Arlington, Texas, Usman won the 2010 national title and finished his collegiate career on a 30-match win streak.