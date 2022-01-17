UNK’s Josh Portillo wins battle of brothers

“I was really excited for that match. Me and him both have some really dynamic styles so we knew it would be an entertaining one, and sure enough it was pretty fun. There’s lots of good scrambles there,” Josh said. “I don’t even know what happened in that (overtime) takedown still, but I just know it felt really nice.”

It also kept UNK one point short in the team score.

It could have gone the other way.

Each team won five matches with the Vikings winning two that the Lopers seemed to have in hand.

At 133 pounds, the first match of the dual, UNK’s Wesley Dawkins carried a 6-1 lead into the third period but Grand View’s Carson Taylor dominated the third period to win 13-8.

At 197 pounds, the Lopers’ Hayden Prince led 8-1 in the first period but suddenly found himself on his back and was pinned with seven seconds left in the first period.

“Duals never go how you write them down on paper, which is the beauty of the sport,” UNK coach Dalton Jensen said. “It was a match that I thought we were capable of winning every one, top to bottom, and they just didn’t perform consistently and Grand View did.