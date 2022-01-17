UNK’s Josh Portillo wins battle of brothers

KEARNEY – Grand View’s dual wrestling streak survived.
The Vikings, NAIA’s No. 1-ranked team and national champion 10 of the last 11 years, defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney 19-18 Saturday afternoon in a dual at the UNK Health and Sports Center. The victory extended Grand View’s dual win streak to 112 matches, covering almost a decade.
As was expected, it came down to a brother vs. brother clash between Grand View’s Justin Portillo and UNK’s Josh Portillo.
“We’ve just been focused nonstop trying to help each other win national titles, so it was just so weird,” Josh Portillo said. “Even at weigh-ins, we’re just right across from each other. I’m like, ‘This guy’s my enemy for this match.’”
In a way, both walked away with a victory.
Josh Portillo claimed family bragging rights with a takedown in overtime. However, by not getting pinned, Justin preserved Grand View’s team victory.
“I was hoping it was a little bit closer just because that would have been even crazier,” Josh said.
It turned out to be a crazy match anyway. Justin quickly scored the first takedown and led 5-4 after the first period. He led 7-6 after the second period but needed a late escape in the third period to force the overtime.
“I was really excited for that match. Me and him both have some really dynamic styles so we knew it would be an entertaining one, and sure enough it was pretty fun. There’s lots of good scrambles there,” Josh said. “I don’t even know what happened in that (overtime) takedown still, but I just know it felt really nice.”
It also kept UNK one point short in the team score.
It could have gone the other way.
Each team won five matches with the Vikings winning two that the Lopers seemed to have in hand.
At 133 pounds, the first match of the dual, UNK’s Wesley Dawkins carried a 6-1 lead into the third period but Grand View’s Carson Taylor dominated the third period to win 13-8.
At 197 pounds, the Lopers’ Hayden Prince led 8-1 in the first period but suddenly found himself on his back and was pinned with seven seconds left in the first period.
“Duals never go how you write them down on paper, which is the beauty of the sport,” UNK coach Dalton Jensen said. “It was a match that I thought we were capable of winning every one, top to bottom, and they just didn’t perform consistently and Grand View did.
“They made some tougher choices to go out and be the aggressor in some of those matches that would have been one of those toss-up matches or maybe even some that favored us.”
UNK claimed victories by Sam Turner, Matt Malcom, Austin Eldrege and Lee Herrington to go along with Portillo.
Eldrege and Herrington defeated wrestlers who are ranked No. 1 in the NAIA.
Eldrege, who is cutting weight to get down to 174, won his match 5-2. Herrington won 14-3 at heavyweight.
“Points are entertaining and Lee, when that’s the No. 1 guy in the country in NAIA, that’s fun. He made a lot of tough choices out there to go dominate and I’m excited to see what he can do,” Jensen said.
Malcom had the biggest win for the Lopers, scoring a technical fall when it was determined that he had a takedown at the final buzzer, giving him the necessary margin of victory.
The Lopers, ranked No. 4 in Division II, are 5-3 in duals with the other losses to Nebraska, a Top 10 team in Division I, and St. Cloud State, the No. 2-ranked team in Division II.
Still ahead is a dual with No. 1-ranked Central Oklahoma.
“We’re really kind of spread ourselves out this year. … That’s good for us. I think those are matches you want to see now, before March, because if we’re talking with our guys about making some tougher choices … we can talk about that now and make adjustments before March. If we don’t have any of these competitions until March, there’s no adjustments to be made.”