UNK’s Herrington wins at Junior Nationals

Lee Herrington

UNK redshirt sophomore Lee Herrington poses with his trophy after winning the 130-kilogram junior national championship in Greco Roman Friday in Omaha.

 Courtesy UNK

OMAHA — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt sophomore heavyweight Lee Herrington won the Greco-Roman 130-kilogram bracket Friday afternoon at the Under 23 and UWW Junior Nationals at Omaha.

The meet at the CHI Health Center allows participants to vie for spots in the 2021 senior and junior freestyle world team trials.

Herrington, a Kearney High graduate, was in six-man bracket and placed first by winning his matches 6-1, 9-0 and 2-0. He defeated wrestlers from Grays Harbors (Wash.) College, Augsburg (Minn.) College and Division I California Baptist.

In the finals he beat Zach Schrader of CBU 2-0 to secure a bid to the 2021 Junior World Team Trials.

Last year at heavyweight for the Lopers Herrington posted a 14-10 mark. He won 17 times during his redshirt season of 2018-19 after winning back-to-back Class A state titles for the Bearcats.

UNK will have 10 individuals compete this weekend in the freestyle portion of the tournament.

