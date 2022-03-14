UNK’s Ferguson wins 800 at nationals

PITTSBURG, Kan. — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Wes Ferguson used a strong last lap to turn in a 1-minute, 50.05-second run to win the 800-meter gold medal at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field Championships Saturday night at Pittsburg.

The performance topped a two-day meet where UNK tallied a program-record six All-Americans, finished 19th in the team standings (12.5) and was one of five MIAA schools in the Top 20. Grand Valley State of Michigan came in first with 66 points.

Ferguson, a redshirt freshman from Fremont, started strong but some of the competition started to move up halfway through. He then came back to lead the final lap most of the way, holding off Clement Paillon of American (Mass.) International (1:50.46) and Tanner Maier of Minnesota State (1:50.57)

The school-record holder in the event (1:49.47), Ferguson is UNK’s fifth NCAA Divsiion II men’s national indoor or outdoor track champion joining a list that includes Ivan Ivanov (1991/steeplechase), Lance Pfeiffer (2006-07/shot put), Dane Tobey (2010/shot) and Allen Osborn (2012/60 hurdles).

Earlier on Saturday, Kearney sophomore Brayden Sorensen tied for seventh in the high jump (6-9 3/4) to pick up his third All-American honor. He bowed out at 6-11. Ushan Perera of Texas A&M-Commece won, clearing 7-1 1/2.

On Friday, the distance medley relay team came in eighth to earn first-team All-American status for runners Seth Simonson, Micah Swedberg, Cole Willis and Luke Stuckey.

Simonson placed ninth in the 800 to pick up another award.