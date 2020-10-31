UNK runs well in qualifying meet

WICHITA, Kan. – The University of Nebraska-Kearney cross country teams placed first (men) and third (women) at the Newman Team Championships Friday evening in Wichita.

This meet, UNK’s second and last regular-season event of 2020, brought together MIAA schools that are competing in cross country this fall and serves as a qualifying meet for the Division II National Invitational next month in Lubbock, Texas.

Both squads likely are headed to that Nov. 14 meet after strong showings on Friday. The men, ranked 13th nationally, had five of the top 12 finishers to score 30 points with the women having four in the top 19 to tally 77 points.

The UNK men were 13 points ahead of Northwest Missouri State with Central Missouri (98) a distant third in the seven-team race.

A bit short-handed due to some injuries, the Loper women trailed Northwest Missouri (50) and Central Missouri (52) while being well ahead of fourth-place Missouri Western State (97). The women’s race also featured seven programs.

UNK sophomore Ben Arens was the men’s runner-up with a time of 25 minutes, 6 seconds in the 8-kilometer race. Jhordan Cope of NW Missouri led the field of 92 with a 24:50 time.